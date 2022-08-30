Newcomers Dr Aggrey out to upset Coast giants

Dr Aggrey High School of Taita Taveta County are eyeing the boys’ basketball title during the Coast Region Secondary Schools Term Two Games to be held at Shanzu Teachers Training College and Shimo la Tewa High in Mombasa from Thursday.

Newcomers Dr Aggrey registered a morale-boosting 61-50 victory over Timbila High School during the final of the Taita Taveta County school games.

The Wundanyi Sub-county side outplayed former basketball giants Kenyatta Mwatate High School and Timbila who have dominated for many years.

Dr Aggrey Principal Robert Aran commended his boys for the effort they have been putting in quietly.

Meanwhile, Coast Region Secondary Schools Sports Association (CSSSA) was Tuesday finalising preparations of the games.

The games will be held a week after the six Coast counties of Mombasa, Kwale, Taita Taveta, Tana River, Kilifi and Lamu held their games with the winning teams presented their winners to the CSSSA.

It is believed that the pooling and fixtures are to be released Wednesday.

The games are being held for the first time since 2019 due to coronavirus outbreak.