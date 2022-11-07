NOC-K step up funding for team sports ahead of Paris Olympics

From individual sponsorship, the National Olympic Committee of Kenya (NOC-K) has now scaled to team sports in their funding to have more teams qualify for the 2024 Paris Olympic Games.

The first to benefit from the International Olympic Committee (IOC) solidarity funding are the national women’s volleyball team, Malkia Strikers and the national women’s basketball 3x3 team.

The two teams received a two-year sponsorship package of Sh9 million at a ceremony presided over by NOC-K second deputy president, Waithaka Kioni, and secretary general, Francis Mutuku at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani gymnasium.

Kenya was represented by four teams at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics Games last year; Shujaa and Lionesses in sevens rugby, women’s beach volleyball and women’s indoor volleyball.

Mutuku indicated that it’s their Elite Performance Commission that vetted several applications to come up with Malkia Strikers and the women’s 3x3 basketball team.

“They will each get Sh4.5 million in their pathway for the Paris Olympics but their performance will be reviewed after one year,” said Mutuku, explaining that more funding will be on their way if they qualify for the 2024 Summer Games.

Mutuku noted that a country is always given an additional slot for funding from the IOC in case they present a ladies team for consideration.

“We shall ensure that these teams receive the best support in all facets including strength and conditioning, nutrition and technical to help them qualify for the Paris Olympics,” said Mutuku.

Kioni, who is also the Kenya Volleyball Federation president, said the grant to the two teams affirms their commitment to gender parity, which the IOC advocates for.

NOC-K has spent close to Sh20 million in funding to help teams and individual sportsmen and women prepare for the 2024 Paris Olympic Games.

At hand to receive the sponsorship were Kenya Volleyball Federation (KVF) deputy president Charles Nyaberi, Kenya Basketball Federation secretary general Ambrose Kisoi, Malkia Strikers head coach Paul Bitok and women’s 3x3 basketball team manageress Nelly Odera.

Bitok commended NOC-K for its initiative saying that his players will never forget how they came to their rescue at the World Championships held September 23 to October 15 this year in the Netherlands where they almost went on strike owing to lack of allowances.

“We really had a lot of problems owing to lack of facilities and allowances. NOC-K helped us then and this time around too. We shall not disappoint them,” said Bitok, adding that two players have managed to secure professional contracts -Sharon Chepchumba (Greece) and Veronica Adhiambo (Turkey).

“More will be joining top teams outside the country and I can predict that over 10 will have before the end of next year."

Odera said her team is determined to break more barriers after they participated at the Commonwealth Games in July in Birmingham.