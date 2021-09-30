Noc-K organises seminar for Tokyo Olympics squad

National Olympic Committee of Kenya (Noc-k), the government and other partners have organised a party for Team Kenya from the Tokyo Olympic Games on Friday at the Carnivore, Nairobi.

Noc-k acting secretary general, Francis Mutuku disclosed that the team will attend a one-day post-Olympics seminar in the afternoon before the party in the evening at the same venue.

Mutuku said Noc-k has invited experts to offer interactive sessions with the athletes for psychosocial support to effectively manage any kind of adjustment they will require after the Games.

“Further, the athletes will be offered practical tips on personal financial management, given that each of them requires them to manage their sources such as financial earnings,” said Mutuku. “The athletes will have sessions on managing their sports career.”

Mutuku said the training program will close with an interactive media session which will give the athletes an opportunity to recap on the successes, gaps and opportunities of Tokyo 2020, with a view to improve their media engagements.

“The session will climax in an evening Gala of appreciation for their successful tour of the extraordinary Olympics,” said Mutuku, adding that the Gala will see athletes receive some token of appreciation from Noc-k, partners Tusker, and the Ministry of Sports.

The events will be hosted courtesy of the Tusker Brand, which was a partner of Team Kenya for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.