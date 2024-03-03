NOC-K to make Team Kenya merchandise available in local shops

National Olympic Committee of Kenya (NOC-K) Secretary General Francis Mutuku has revealed that Team Kenya merchandise will be on sale in Kenya with five months left to the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

Mutuku made the announcement on Saturday during a three-day Media Seminar organised by NOC-K at the Nokras Riverine Hotel and Spa in Sagana, Murang'a County where NOC-K President Paul Tergat was also in attendance.

"The decision to introduce this merchandise was driven by the demand from both the Kenyan public and the international market for products associated with Team Kenya, following the popularity of replica shirts sold internationally," said Mutuku.

"The merchandise will include items such as t-shirts, tracksuits, polo shirts, caps, and water bottles, designed to resonate with the preferences of Kenyans. Efforts will be made to ensure the availability of the merchandise across various locations in the country, including supermarkets, sports shops, malls, and retail outlets.

"This initiative aims to create a lasting impact, with plans to release different editions aligned with various sporting events such as the Olympics, Commonwealth Games, and Beach Games. By encouraging the public to support Team Kenya through legitimate means, the project seeks to strengthen national pride and solidarity among Kenyans."

To maintain authenticity and discourage counterfeit products, tough measures will be taken on people who will be caught selling fake merchandise in the market.

Additionally, steps will be taken to register unique identifiers for Team Kenya assets to prevent the circulation of fake goods.

Mutuku further stated that: "The funds generated from the products will be allocated towards youth development projects, aligning with the theme of 'Team Kenya inspiring a Nation.' By wearing these products, individuals can feel a direct connection with the athletes representing the country, fostering a sense of pride and support."

Tergat, in his address, said that Kenya has long been known as the 'Home of Champions', with a strong contingent of athletes consistently bringing home medals and filling the nation with pride and inspiration.

"This success has solidified Kenya's position as the most successful country in Africa at the Olympic Games, making it a significant player in the global sports arena. The remarkable achievements of Kenyan athletes, particularly at the Olympics, have not only elevated the country's reputation worldwide but also opened doors in various other aspects of life," said Tergat.

He also acknowledged the crucial role played by sports journalists in sharing the stories of these athletes.