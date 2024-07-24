National games moved back to Kisii County 

The Secondary Schools Term Two National Games will be held in Kisii County, organisers announced on Wednesday.

Kenya Secondary Schools Sports Association (KSSSA) made the declaration after being impressed by its level of preparedness during an inspection tour of several venues in the county.

Following the completion of the Nyanza Region Games in Kisii two weeks ago, Kisii County Secondary Schools Sports Association Secretary, Geoffrey Nyantika, revealed that the County had been stripped of the host rights and replaced with Kisumu.

He cited the inadequacy of Gusii Stadium to host high-risk matches, because of ongoing renovations and fan violence that marred the regional games as some of the reasons.

Speaking Wednesday in Kisii, KSSSA Chairman Kipchumba Maiyo said the facilities in Kisii were 90 percent complete and that those in charge of maintaining them had given assurances that they would be ready for the August 1-5 championships.

“We are happy to announce to Kenyans that we have settled for Kisii. They had earlier on been chosen to be the hosts and after inspecting their facilities, they are at 90 percent. They have assured us that they will put everything in place by the time we will be starting our games,” Mr Maiyo said.

“The decision for Kisii to host had early on been chosen by our former Education Cabinet Secretary Ezekiel Machogu, and therefore I don’t see any reason why they should be taken away from them," he added.

KSSSA Secretary General David Ngugi lauded the Kisii County government for working closely with them to ensure that Gusii Stadium gets a facelift ahead of the games.

He said Kisii was ready to host the championships after showing great commitment in preparing the venues.

“Some of the pictures which were being shown about the stadium are different from what we have just seen. I have talked to my colleagues and they have all agreed that Kisii is ready for these games,” Mr Ngugi added.

According to the officials, football will be played at Gusii Stadium, Kisii High School, and Cardinal Otunga High School, Mosocho.

Basketball, netball, rugby sevens, and racquet games will be at Kisii School, while Cardinal Otunga will also host volleyball.

During their week-long stay in Kisii, girls will be accommodated at Nyabururu Girls High School, while boys will be housed at Kisii School.

Kisii Deputy Governor Elijah Obebo said everything is in place to ensure the national games are a success.

Match officials will undergo their clinics between July 29 and 31. Teams are expected to arrive in Kisii on July 30.