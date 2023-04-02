KUSF Games: Zetech, MMUST win football titles

Zetech University and Masinde Muliro University of Science and Technology (MMUST) Sunday won the men's and women's football titles as the Kenya University Sports Federation (KUSF) Games ended at the University of Eldoret.

The 15th edition of the games brought together more than 40 universities. Zetech beat Embu University 4-2 on post-match penalties after their goalless scoreline in normal and regular time.

Zetech University coach Bernard Kitolo said that the boys played well despite having little experience, but their tactics saw them win.

“Our technical ability was good and we played an enjoyable game and my target now is to train hard for the East Africa University Games. I will be working on our forward play," said Kitolo.

In the women’s final, Masinde Muliro University of Science and Technology also needed post-match penalties to see off Kisii University triumphing 5-4.

MMUST head coach Selphine Muyonga said the girls had prepared well is and is glad they managed to win the title.

“We played well today but I must admit that the other universities gave us a challenge and kept pushing us. That is why we managed to get to the final and won. Playing against Kisii was tough but we finally won,” said Muyonga.

In the men’s hockey final, Kenya Hockey Union men's Premier League side Strathmore University Gladiators beat Masinde Muliro University of Science and Technology 1-0 after Brian Ogenche scored the lone goal.

Strathmore’s women side, the Scorpions floored MMUST 1-0 after Grace Bwire scored the winner. In the women’s netball final, Mount Kenya University (MKU) beat University of Eldoret (UOE) 47-33.

MKU’s head coach Ramadhan Pauline said that the game was tough, but the girls had prepared well despite few challenges ahead of the games.

“I’m so glad my team won because it’s my first silverware since I started coaching MKU and it encourages me to continue sharpening the girls for a better future,” said Pauline.

In the women's basketball, Zetech saw off Strathmore in 48-21, while in the playoffs, Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology beat Laikipia University 20-0.

Kenya University Sports Federation Secretary General Joseph Sandagi said the games went on well despite starting on a low key due to an accident that occurred in Naivasha, involving Pwani University players enroute to the event.

“We shall continue praying for the affected families because we know they are going through tough times as they mourn their departed loved ones,” said Sandagi.