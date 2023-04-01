KUSF Games: Strathmore Scorpions scent women hockey title

Kenya Hockey Union Premier League side, Strathmore University will battle it out with Masinde Muliro University of Science and Technology (MMUST) in women's hockey final at the ongoing Kenya University Sports Federation (KUSF) National ball games at University of Eldoret in Uasin Gishu County on Sunday.

The two universities will also be contesting for the overall title with both of them having qualified seven teams apiece to the knockout stages and finals of disciplines such as football, volleyball, handball, basketball and netball.

Strathmore Scorpions beat Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology 1-0 in the hockey semi-finals with Jerian Nyanchama scoring the lone goal.

In the second semi-final, Masinde Muliro edged out Kenya Methodist University 1-0.

Scorpions captain Jeriah Onsare said they are using the KUSF Games to prepare for the new hockey league season.

“The Africa club championships were a bit tough and playing these matches in Eldoret has been encouraging for the girls. The teams here are giving us a hard time because they are unpredictable but we are glad because it helps us sharpen our skills ahead of the league where we want to impress,” said Onsare.

Strathmore have in their ranks some of the players that represented Kenya at Africa Junior Hockey championships in Ismailia, Egypt namely Sharon Simiyu, Molvine Maloba, Nicole Joy, Vickine Achieng, Lilian Liwena, Nancy Oduori, Rebecca Nasambu, Jessica Healy and Donne Shary.

MMUST head coach William Dulo said that they have previously lost thrice to Strathmore University but believes they will emerge victorious this time around.

“I know it will be a tough match but the girls trained well ahead of the tournament...that is why they managed to reach the final. I strongly believe that they will play well in the final and take the trophy home,” said Dulo.