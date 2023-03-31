Pwani university matches shelved as varsity games begin

A sombre mood greeted the start of the 15th Kenya University Sports Federation ball games in Eldoret on Friday as students struggled to come to terms with Thursday’s grizzly road accident claimed the lives of some Pwani University students as they travelled to the games.

Kenya University Sports Federation (KUSF) secretary general Joseph Sandaji said the federation had to re-pool all games involving Pwani University as a result of the tragedy.

Additionally, a minute’s silence was observed before the start of all the games at the University of Eldoret on Friday in honour of the fallen Pwani University team members.

On Friday, pool matches were held with the winners and runners up expected to face off in the knockout rounds on Saturday.

Among the games on the programme are football, netball, volleyball, hockey, basketball and handball.

“We are really saddened by what happened to our colleagues from Pwani University. Most teams had arrived in Eldoret and we were not able to call off the games after consultations,” said Sandaji.

“We have lost many students and we are going to stand together with the institution even as the burial arrangements are ongoing.

“The students on the other (Pwani University) bus were so shocked and couldn’t proceed to the games and that is why we had to re-pool the games. We are sending our condolences to the families affected,” he added.

Sandaji also hailed Egerton University, whose students rushed to the scene to help and offer counselling services.

Samuel Odhiambo (right), of Africa Nazarene University is tackled by Chrispinus Mukuchi (with ball), of Kenya Methodist University during the men’s basketball match at Kenya Universities Sports Federation Games at University of Eldoret in Uasin Gishu County on March 31, 2023. Africa Nazarene University won 48-36. Photo credit: Jared Nyataya | Nation Media Group

Some 40 universities from the Coast, Nairobi North, Nairobi South, Western, Central and Rift Valley regions are featuring in the games.

In the opening football match on Friday, the University of Eldoret, playing at the home, drew 0-0 with Mount Kenya University.

In men’s basketball, Strathmore University beat Maseno 63-44 while Africa Nazarene University trounced Kenya Methodist University 48-36.