KU to launch six-lane synthetic running track

Kenyatta University will on Friday commission its brand new, six-lane synthetic athletics track, one of the legacy programmes of the 2017 World Under-18 Championships principally hosted at the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani.

Sports Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed is expected as chief guest alongside the university’s Vice Chancellor Paul Wainaina.

Kenyatta University will next month host the 10th Federation of African Universities (FASU) Games.

First Lady Margaret Kenyatta will officiate at the opening ceremony of the games on June 6, organisers announced earlier this week.

The games run until June 10.

“Close to 45 universities have made entries to the games with 28 of them from all over the continent confirming participation,” the university said in a statement.” Over 1,643 athletes are expected.

“There will be a Vice-Chancellor symposium that will discuss the role of University games in development, in line with the games theme: The Role of University Sports as a vehicle for Institutional Development,” the statement added.

The games will cover 17 disciplines including five demonstration sports. Some of the disciplines include athletics, football, badminton, karate, chess, handball, tennis and volleyball.