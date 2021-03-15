World Under-20 Champs LOC directed to fast track preps

Chief Administrative Secretaries in the Ministry of Sports, Culture and Heritage Zach Kinuthia (left) and Simon Kachapin (second left) share a light moment with (from right) Kenya University vice chancellor Paul Wainaina, World Under-20 Championships in Athletics communications director Alex Kobia, World Under-20 CEO Mike Rabar and World Under-20 LOC chairman Jack Tuwei after the media briefing at Serena Hotel on March 15,2021. 

Photo credit: Ayumba Ayodi | Nation Media Group

By  Ayumba Ayodi

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Tuwei assured that the glue to stick the synthetic track will arrive in the country in April with Mondo engineers laying it.
  • “Our committee and that from Kenyatta University will engage immediately to discuss the issue of accommodation and the work that needs to be done at the institution,” said Tuwei.

The government has directed the Local Organising Committee of the 2021 Nairobi World Under-20 Athletics Championships to ensure that renovations at the designated Athletes Village at Kenyatta University start immediately.

