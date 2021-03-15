World Under-20 Champs LOC directed to fast track preps

The government has directed the Local Organising Committee of the 2021 Nairobi World Under-20 Athletics Championships to ensure that renovations at the designated Athletes Village at Kenyatta University start immediately.

Chief Administrative Secretary in the Ministry of Sports, Zach Kinuthia, also directed that the synthetic track that was to be laid at the varsity back in 2017 be put before the end of April this year.

Kinuthia told the 2021 Nairobi World Under-20 Championships CEO Mike Rabar to hold discussions with Kenyatta University’s management and find out what is required.

The world junior event, which was to be held from July 7 to 12 last year, was pushed to August 17-22 this year owing to the coronavirus outbreak.

The laying of the synthetic track at Kenyatta University was part of the legacy programs for the World Under-18 Championships in 2017, but there was a delay in the procurement of the tartan.

But even after the synthetic track arrived, Mondo Track and Field engineers, who were to lay it, had already returned to Spain, making it impossible as the glue that was to be used had already expired.

“No work is done until efforts are taken. Questions will have to be answered if the track is not laid in April. Someone will have to resign," cautioned Kinuthia, who was speaking Monday during the 2021 World Under-20 Championships media briefing at the Serena Hotel.

“We must look at Kenyatta University’s requests immediately and see what they want.”

Kinuthia was accompanied by compatriot Simon Kachapin, who read Sports Cabinet Secretary, Amina Mohammed’s speech. Also present were Rabar, LOC chairman Jack Tuwei and the rest of the event’s Steering Committee and LOC members.

Chief Administrative Secretaries in the Ministry of Sports, Culture and Heritage Zach KInuthia (left) and Simon Kachapin (second left) chat with World Under-20 Championships in Athletics Local Organising Commitee chairman Jack Tuwei during the World Under-20 Championships media brefiing at Serena Hotel on March 15, 2021. Photo credit: Ayumba Ayodi | Nation Media Group

Kinuthia said that being the first of its kind to be hosted in Africa, Kenya must endeavour to deliver an event that will surpass the success of the 2017 World Under-18 Championships.

“We must set high standards where the rest of Africa and the world will borrow a leaf from," said Kinuthia, adding that besides giving the world a feeling of what Kenya is made of, the event will boost the country’s foreign exchange.

Kinuthia was reacting to Kenyatta University’s Vice-Chancellor, Paul Wainaina’s request to have the hostels and training track among other infrastructural amenities be renovated ahead of the championships.

Wainaina also said that the government will have to seek other accommodation alternatives for students who are currently at the hostels.

“Things are not the same as in 2017 when we hosted the under-18 event. It calls for a lot of work and planning. We have to find out how the students will be relocated so as to make the hostels ready,” Kinuthia explained.

“Athletes will need to practice on the field but the track isn’t ready.”

Tuwei assured that the glue to stick the synthetic track will arrive in the country in April with Mondo engineers laying it.