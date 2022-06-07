KU fall to Makerere Business School in Africa University Games

Uganda's Makerere University Business School (MUBS) on Tuesday kept alive their dream to reclaim the men's football title in the All-Africa University Games with a 2-0 romp over hosts Kenyatta University.

At the same time, University of Zambia redeemed themselves in the competition with a 1-0 win over Makerere Univeristy of Uganda

The clash between MUBS and KU was tough, the hosts drawing motivation from hundreds of students learning at the institution who thronged the match venue to cheer them.

But they were left heartbroken when Munir Said fired MUBS ahead in the first-half from the spot after a KU player was adjudged to have handled the ball in the box.

Raymond Watakire doubled the visitors lead in the second-half with a glancing header.

KU's Bush Onyango (left) vies for the ball with Makerere University Business School's James Wagute during the All Africa University Games at Kenyatta University on June 7, 2022. Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

It was the second straight win for the 2008 champions after they opened their campaign with a 5-1 rout over American University of Cairo on Monday.

They lead in Pool A with six points.

"As usual, when we come to every game we mean business just like the name of our school. We take each game like a cup final, so it is not by accident that we have won all our two matches," said MUBS coach Ayiekoh Lukula Charles.

"I expected a tough challenge against them (KU) because they are playing at home and also have an experience coach (Tobias Ocholla). Yesterday we had to retire early to have enough energy to conquer the opponent."

Ocholla, who is hoping to guide KU to a first ever victory in the competition said: "If you look at the game today, it was one of the most difficult we have ever played. Also our players are not as huge as their MUBS counterparts so that worked to our disadvantage. Since time immemorial, MUBS have been one of the best sides in Uganda, but despite of that, we gave a good account of ourselves."

KU coach Tobias Ocholla gestures during their match against Makerere University Business School at the All Africa University Games at Kenyatta University on June 7, 2022. Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

On Monday, KU dismissed a stubborn Gamal Abdel Nasser University of Conakry from Guinea by a solitary goal.

In pitch B, Zulu Weluzant's 25th minute strike is all University of Zambia needed to see off Makerere University.

Coach Peter Sayila was elated by the slim victory.

"I am happy today because the boys played well after discussing with them last evening after a lot of lapses. I told them we are capable of doing well and we played well and defended the game and we are ready for the next game which is University of Development Studies from Ghana," said Sayila.