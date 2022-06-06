First Lady Margaret Kenyatta opens All-Africa University Games at KU

First Lady Margaret Kenyatta Monday challenged athletes taking part in the 10th All-Africa University Games at Kenyatta University (KU) in Nairobi to give their best, so as to raise their potentials to new heights.

The First Lady was the chief guest in the opening ceremony of the competition, which has drawn more than 2000 athletes from various universities across Africa.

The five-day event will see the institutions of higher learning compete in football, badminton, basketball, table tennis, tennis, volleyball, handball, chess, swimming and taekwondo.

"Dear athletes, in the coming days, you will not only have the goal of winning medals, but more importantly, you have the chance of improving your own performances of raising your potential to new heights,” said Mrs Kenyatta.

“You accomplishments over the coming days will inspire us all to strengthen the bonds that unite us and give us the opportunity to enjoy watching you as you display your sporting prowess.”

The opening ceremony was attended by various dignitaries, who included KU Vice Chancellor Paul Wainaina, Acting President of the Federation of International University Sports Leonz Eder, President of the Federation of African University Sports Nomsa Mahlangu, President of Kenya Universities Sports Federation Mbaabu Muriithi and Nation Media Group (NMG) Chief Executive Officer Stephen Gitagama.

NMG has pumped Sh 1.5 million towards the success of the event.

Ahead of the opening ceremony, the KU entertainment team gave electric performances that include songs, dance and acrobatics.

The participating universities then took part in a Parade of Nations in front of the dignitaries.

First Lady Margaret Kenyatta (centre) reacts during the opening ceremony of the 10th edition of the All- Africa University Games at Kenyatta University on June 6, 2022. Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

Mrs Kenyatta said the theme for this year's Games, which is 'Use of University Sports as a Tool for Development', is appropriate, since sports is recognised for its "great social significance".

She said the event will go a long way in helping the continental heal from the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic. Initially, the competition was scheduled for 2020, but the pandemic led to its postponement.

“Sporting activities build character and have been a key feature in keeping our human spirit alive during a crisis. As we embark on re-energising our continent from the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic, events such as these Games will serve us well.” said the First Lady.

“Over the next five days, you will compete with each other and at the same time make lasting memories. This is the mission of Federation of Africa University Sports (Fasu) to bring us together through the unifying power of sports. I applaud Fasu and institutions of higher learning for placing sports central to their learning.”

Mahlangu said they are happy to see the Games eventually taking place with a high turnout.

"We are grateful that these Games are happening. It is a historical moment for us because it is the first time we have so many universities participating. I want to thank all Vice Chancellors across the continent who saw it fit to send their teams," she said.

On his part, Wainaina thanked the government for keeping to its promise to install an artificial track at the institution's six-lane athletics track. It will come into use during the athletics competition of the Games.