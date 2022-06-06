Hosts KU in winning start at All-Africa University Games

Hosts Kenyatta University (KU) and Kisii University football teams Monday started brightly their campaign during the 10th edition of the All-Africa University Games.

In the opening match of the five-day event, KU men's football team fought hard to dismiss a stubborn Gamal Abdel Nasser University of Conakry, Guinea 1-0.

Striker Bill Clinton struck the winner for the hosts in the second-half of the balanced Group 'A' clash held at the university's main football pitch.

The goal sent into frenzy hundreds of KU students who had gathered around the pitch to cheer their team.

They stormed the pitch to celebrate the important victory with the players.

Kenyatta University team walk past the main dais during the opening ceremony of the 10th All-Africa University Games at Kenyatta University on June 6, 2022. Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

"The first match in a tournament is normally very tricky because you do not know your opponent well and at the same time being the hosts, there was a lot of pressure on us" said KU coach Tobias 'Jua Kali' Ocholla

"Starting well will give us the confidence and also draw us a lot of support from the university community. In our next match, we need to do a lot in our frontline. I am happy our defence and midfield did well in containing the marauding Guineans."

A stone throw away in pitch B, Kisii University battled to a 2-2 draw with University of Zambia in a pool B clash.

The visitors bagged a late equaliser through Chipo Sondashi from the spot in the second-half.

Victor Juma and Frank Bonnie had fired Kisii ahead, but Caricks Kaoma reduced the deficit for the Zambians before the break.

"I can say the boys did their best because this was a very tough match. However, we feel there were some decisions by the officials that went against us, like we feel we ought to have been awarded two penalties," said Kisii University Games Master David Obungu.

"All in all, it was a good game. It is the first time our football team is participating in a competition bringing universities from outside the country. We hope we will win our next match because our aim is to finish in the first two places in the pool to qualify for the semis," added Obungu.

He thanked Kisii University Vice Chancellor Professor John Akama and the institution's management for sponsoring the team to the games.

Coach Peter Sayila of University of Zambia said: "We were a little bit shaky because we did not know our opponents. It was the first time we were meeting them. The match is an eye opener to us of what to expect at the group stage. We will go back to the drawing board and see on how we can improve on every department."

Both winners in the men's and women's football will represent the continent in the 2023 World University Games in Jinjiang, China.

Monday's results

Men's football