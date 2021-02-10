Kirui runs 3-route Salomon Mt. Kenya Challenge in under 24 hours

Trail Runner Cheruiyot Kirui became the first ever athlete to run the 3-route Salomon Mt. Kenya Challenge in 23hrs 40 minutes.

The Nairobi-based runner shattered the 35.20 hour record previously set by his Salomon team mate James Muhia last year.

Prior to the under 24 run, Kirui's personal best time stood at 40hours.

He set the record on Supercross shoes and Advanced Skin8 hydration pack courtesy of Salomon Kenya. On his way to the fairy tale feat, Kirui, who is one of the 5 Salomon Kenya brand ambassadors, ran the Sirimon's Old Moses Camp-Lenana stretch in 3:31 hours, Lenana to Metrological in 1:52 hours, Metrological to Lenana in 3:51, Lenana to Chogoria Bandas in 2.50 hours, Chogoria to Lenana in 6.46 hours and back to Old Moses in 4:06hours

Limo Kipkemoi, also a brand ambassador of Salomon, came second in 26hrs 24 minutes.

Victor Miringu could not continue after the second summit after developing stomach complications after doing two routes, while Muhia suffered a knee injury after a fall.

Four trail runners Kirui, Muhia, Miringu and Kipkemoi took to the challenging mountainous terrain, hoping to conquer the 3 routes in under 24 hours.

Kirui, who turned 37 January 26, was using the challenge as a ‘birthday party’, had spent his last two birthdays (2019 and 2020) running up Mt. Kenya.

"The event went well. It is difficult to have such an event go as planned because of the long hours on the move, technical terrain which gives enough time and space for things to go wrong. The weather was favourable,” he said.

He added: “Given that a decent pace had to be maintained to achieve the 24 hour goal, I had to run down exposing myself to injury.”

“I lost appetite in the later parts of the race, it is important to keep energized to be able to move efficiently. I did not have issues with sleep,” said Kirui adding that two of his fellow runners had to pull out of the race due to injury and health issues.

On his part Muhia said: "I fell and injured my left knee five hours into the challenge while running down the Narumoru route and I couldn't push further after the second summit."

Eight other runners came to support them in the run.

Clare Baker did two routes in 23.39 hours while Agoro Adhiambo did one route.

“Challenges on this kind of a run are varied. Cold weather was mitigated by Salomon Kenya who provided athletes with proper gear (Warm midlayers and jackets, (windbreaker jackets), proper trail running shoes,” added Muhia.

Salomon also covered the costs (food, accommodation, park fees, transportation) for the athletes.

Outdoor Kenya (local distributors of Salomon products) boss S. Gohil promised to popularise Trail Running in Kenya.

Next challenge is a speed climb up Kilimanjaro later this month.