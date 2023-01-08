Kipng’eno, Jebet crowned Nandi Mountain Run champions

Patrick Kipng’eno and Ruth Daniel Jebet Sunday dominated the second edition of the Nandi Barngetuny Memorial Mountain Run in Tinderet, Nandi County.

Kipngeno, the World Mountain and Trail Running Championship 8.5km champion, won the 12km senior men's title in 56:21.51 with Josephat Kiprotich (57:22.38) finishing second, while Hillary Maiyo (57:36.09) was third.

Jebet won the women's title in 69:05 ahead of Bornes Kitur (69:47) and Ruth Chepkemoi (72:58).

In the cross country race, Shadrack Kipchirchir won the 6km under 20 men title ahead of Jackton Kipkosgei and Bernard Kipchirchir.

In the women's edition, Ann Naenkop won the race ahead of Ailin Chepkoech and Hanna Njeri, while Fredrick Kosgei and Faith Chelangat were the winners of 4km under 18 boys' and girls' categories.

Athletics Kenya President Jack Tuwei, who was present at the event, challenged athletes to shun doping and run clean.

“World Athletics President Seb Coe is in the country and this is because some athletes have decided to ruin our good name by cheating. We have had many discussions, but the bottom line is to have clean sport," said Tuwei.

His sentiments were echoed by Nandi County Governor Stephen Sang, who reminded the athletes that the region has produced world beaters, who won fairly.

Sang also said the best way to tackle the doping menace is to identify the camps where athletes have been training and sanction them plus their coaches and management.

“We have clean athletes, but there are those who just want to make money, but I think the way forward is to identify camps that are notorious for this exercise and make sure they face the law. The practice has to stop because the world no longer trusts Kenyan athletes when they line up for competition,” said Sang.

Tindiret Member of Parliament Julius Melly urged athletes to protect the country's image. Uasin Gishu Senator Jackson Mandago asked athletes to stay away from scrupulous doctors.

“We have athletes like Kipchoge Keino, Janeth Jepkosgei, Patrick Sang among others who practiced clean sports and they brought glory home. Why would you think of ruining what was built all those years by using drugs which will only see your careers go downhill? asked Mandago.

Selected results

12km Senior women

1. Ruth Daniels Jebet- 69:05

2. Bornes Kitur- 69:47

3. Ruth Chepkemoi- 72:58

4. Peres Kiyai- 73:11

5. Priscila Cherono-74:45

12km Senior men