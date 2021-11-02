Kipchoge calls for faster pace in race to save the planet

Eliud Kipchoge

From left: World marathon record holder Eliud Kipchoge, President Uhuru Kenyatta and Tanzania president Samia Suluhu on the sidelines of the ongoing 26th United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP26) in Glasgow, Scotland on November 2, 2021.

Photo credit: PSCU |

By  Bernard Mwinzi

Managing Editor, Weekend Editions

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • He was referring to the global West, for long castigated by climate change experts for leading the globe down a path of destruction through heavily polluting industry and agriculture, and sitting back and watching Africa, the least polluter, bear the brunt of the effects of climate change.
  • “The world is in our dear hands,” pleaded Mr Kipchoge in his trademark soft tone. “We have the will, the knowledge, the expertise and the resources to change it.”

In Glasgow, Scotland

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.