Kenyan volleyball queens Kwanthanze, Kesogon clash in Arusha

In Arusha, Tanzania

Eleven days after their clash at the Kenya Secondary Secondary Schools Term Two Games girls' volleyball final at Nakuru High School, champions Kwanthanze Secondary School and Kesogon Mixed Secondary School face off again in the final on the penultimate day of the Federation of East Africa Secondary Schools Sports Association (Feasssa) Games here in Arusha.

In the Kenyan final, Kwanthanze rallied from losing 25-20 in the opening set to win 25-17, 25-13, 25-19 and defend their national title as newbies Kesogon settled for silver on their maiden appearance at the nationals.

Will it be the same scenario on Thursday, or will Kesogon turn the tables on their familiar opponents?

Kesogon skipper Brigid Barasa believes they have learnt from their mistakes in Nakuru and can exact revenge on the five-time regional winners.

"We showed them too much respect at the national level and that cost us the title. I think now that we are playing them in another final, we have the chance to right those wrongs," Barasa said after their 3-0 (25-15, 25-17, 25-17) win over Tanzania's Mkalapa Secondary School in yesterday's semifinal at Tanzania Game and Track (TGT) grounds.

"The fact that we have reached the final on our first appearance shows that we are not pushovers and want to make it a memorable debut by lifting the title," the skipper added.

However, Kwanthanze captain Faith Cherotich is confident they can complete the double in the all-Kenyan final, but knows Kosegon will be baying for blood.

"Beating a team twice is very difficult and I know Kesogon have changed their style of play since we beat them and it promises to be a cracker. We are the champions and will fight to keep our crown," Cherotich said.

Kwanthanze had to dig deep to see-off Rwanda's IPRC Kigali 3-1(25-16, 23-25, 25-11, 25-22) in their semi. It was the first time they were losing a set in the competition.

"We lost a bit of confidence during the semifinal, but our coach reminded us that we are champions and have a duty to prove our worth," she added.

There will be another Kenyan derby on Thursday in girls' football semis as national champions Wiyeta Secondary School renew their rivalry with Dagoretti Mixed Secondary School.

Wiyeta beat Dagoretti 4-1 on post-match penalties in the Kenyan final on September 12 this year to win their eighth national title.

Wiyeta, who last won the regional title in 2017, finished top of Pool "A" with seven points after two wins and a draw, while Dagoretti were second in pool "B" with seven points after two win, a draw and a loss.

Debutantes Dagoretti booked their spot in the last four after an impressive 5-0 win over Uganda's Sacred Heart, Gulu on Wednesday. Fasila Adhiambo hit a brace, while Hilder Kanze and Susan Marion added the others.

Sacred Heart defender Tracy Lakisa scored an own-goal in the 53rd minute.

Wiyeta coach Edgar Manyara is glad that there will be a Kenyan team in Friday's final.

"We wanted to play them (Dagoretti) in the final, but it was not meant to be. We know their style of play and I hope they won't be too defensive this time around," Manyara said on Wednesday.

His Dagoretti counterpart Joseph Orao has revenge on his mind.

"We have improved with each match and that has enabled us reached the semis. It will be tough against Wiyeta, but we want to avenge the loss in Nakuru and get to the final," said coach Orao.

In boys' football, Kenyan side Highway Secondary School made it to the semi-finals after seeing off Ugandan side Kibuli Secondary School 1-0 yesterday to finish second in pool "A".

Defender Robby Katana scored the all-important goal to hand the Kenyans victory in the first half. Kenyan champions Ebwali Secondary School will not feature in the semis.

In basketball, Kenya's Dr Aggrey Secondary School, who are debuting at the games, will face Uganda's Bethel Covenant in Thursday's semis, as defending champions Buddo Secondary School (Uganda) play Rwandese side Lycee De Kigali.