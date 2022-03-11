Kenyan badminton players to play in Commonwealth Games

The Badminton World Federation (BWF) has allowed Kenya to participate in the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games scheduled for July 28 to August 8.

This follows a successful appeal by the National Olympic Committee of Kenya (NOC-K) to the world badminton governing body.

Kenyan players were locked out of the games due to suspension of Badminton Kenya by BWF following leadership wrangles in the local body.

“A decision was made by the BWF to allow Kenyan players to play under the Kenyan flag at the event and we are pleased to make this announcement to the public as we close in, 140 days to the Birmingham Games,” announced NOC-K Secretary General Francis Mutuku on Friday.

“We thank BWF for going by the Olympic movement slogan of putting athletes at the heart of the movement. All players will be given an equal opportunity to compete and hopefully get an opportunity to play at the Games irrespective of what’s happening around them.”

Mercy Mwethya, a bronze medalist in the Africa Games, welcomed the news.

“Excited in the midst of a ban, badminton has this opportunity to participate in the Games and we are thankful to NOC-K for their fruitful efforts towards the same. I’m looking forward to taking part in the Games,” she said.

John Wanyoike, the national team’s captain, who is hoping to make his debut at the Games this year, was also elated at the development.

“I came in at a time when athletes were going for Glasgow Commonwealth Games. I’ve tried qualifying twice without going through. I actually once came second while the given slot was one, so to get this window and news sounds like a golden opportunity. I have been training hoping to get this chance and I’m hoping to head out and qualify to represent the country,” he said.

The Kenyan badminton players will have two open tournaments, where eight players both female and male will be selected to head to three tournament trials.