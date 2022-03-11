Breaking News: Raila Odinga summoned over Wajir Madoadoa remarks

Kenyan badminton players to play in Commonwealth Games

Francis Mutuku

National Olympic Committee of Kenya Secretary General Francis Mutuku talks to journalists during the SJAK seminar in Naivasha on February 19, 2022.

By  Victor Otieno

Sports Reporter

  • This follows a successful appeal by the National Olympic Committee of Kenya (NOC-K) to the world badminton governing body.
  • Kenyan players were locked out of the games due to suspension of Badminton Kenya by BWF following leadership wrangles in the local body.

The Badminton World Federation (BWF) has allowed Kenya to participate in the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games scheduled for July 28 to August 8.

