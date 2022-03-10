Hockey: Kenya in tough Commonwealth Games pool

The Kenya women’s hockey team has been drawn in a tough Pool ‘B’ in the 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games.

The Games are primed for July 29 to August 8 in the United Kingdom.

The Kenyans were awarded a berth through the re-allocation of returned qualification slots from the team placed higher in the FIH world rankings who opted not to compete.

Kenya are grouped alongside Australia, New Zealand, Scotland and arch-rivals South Africa.

Kenya’s opponents are all ranked higher as per March 4, 2022 Federation International Hockey (FIH) rankings.

Australia (3), New Zealand (8), South Africa (16) and Scotland (22) while Kenya are 34th.

Pool ‘A’ has England, India, Canada, Wales and Ghana.

Kenya will play New Zealand in their opening tie on July 29, battle Australia the next day.

The Jacqueline Mwangi-led team will then take on Scotland on August 1 before wrapping up their pool match with a clash against Africa champions and Kenya's perennial tormentors South Africa on August 2.

The top two teams from each pool competition qualify for the semifinals.

The women’s semifinals and final will be played on August 5 and 7 respectively.

KHU deputy Match and Fixtures Secretary Moses Majiwa said: “We will get a chance to meet high ranking teams in the world like Australia and New Zealand. It would have also been good if we got Ghana in the same group instead of South Africa since we met the latter in African Cup of Nations but we did not play Ghana. It would have been a good opportunity to meet them in a neutral ground, but hopefully we will meet them as the games progress.”