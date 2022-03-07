Lethargic displays characterise hockey league return

Kenyatta University's Gloria Juma (left) vies for the ball with Blazers' Rachel Ousa during their Kenya Hockey Union Women Premier League match at City Park Stadium on November 17, 2019 Blazers won 2-1.

Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

By  Agnes Makhandia

Sports Reporter

Nation Media Group

  • Wolverines coach Dennis Owoka said assembling a team to train was a struggle since most of the players are employed.
  • “It calls for commitment and discipline from individual players to do their own training. But apparently most of the players were not training and the dismal performance was evident,” said Owoka, a former Butali Sugar Warriors coach.
  • Blazers assistant coach Josephine Ataro noted that the more the matches, the fitter the players will be.

Unfitness and sluggishness of players was evident as the 2022 Kenya Hockey Union (KHU) League bullied off over the weekend at the City Park Stadium and Strathmore University grounds in Nairobi.

