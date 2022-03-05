Blazers off to flying start in hockey league

Kenyatta University's Gloria Juma (left) vies for the ball with Blazers' Rachel Ousa

Kenyatta University's Gloria Juma (left) vies for the ball with Blazers' Rachel Ousa during their Kenya Hockey Union Women Premier League match at City Park Stadium on November 17, 2019 Blazers won 2-1.

Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

By  Agnes Makhandia

Sports Reporter

Nation Media Group

  • Bwire, who is part of National Under-21 team, scored through penalty corners in the 54th and 58th minutes respectively while Hellena Chebet added the third in the 31st minute through a fantastic field goal
  • Blazers assistant coach Josephine Ataro conceded that they struggled in the first and second quarters before they regrouped in the second half
  • Sliders stand-in coach Elizabeth Obong’o said she was impressed with the team’s performance despite the loss

New signing Grace Bwire scored a brace as record champions Blazers defeated Sliders 3-0 in the opening match of Kenya Hockey Union Women Premier League at City Park Stadium in Nairobi on Saturday.

