Newbies Wolverines draw with Amira in hockey league

Amira Sailors striker Pauline Naise (left) vies for the ball with Redempter Nasambu of USIU during their Kenya Hockey Union Premier League match at City Park Stadium on September 22, 2019.

By  Agnes Makhandia

  • Arnold Marango and Dun Majika scored superb field goals in the 40th and 45th minutes respectively.
  • In the women’s Super League, newcomers Nairobi Chapel shocked Vikings 2-0.
  • Chapel scored through Esther Kerubo and Leah Amuga in the 16th and 57th minutes through fantastic field goals.

Amira Sailors and Dutch Group Flowers Wolverines played out a barren draw on Sunday during the women’s Kenya Hockey Union Premier League match at the City Park Stadium in Nairobi.

