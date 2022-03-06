Newbies Wolverines draw with Amira in hockey league

Amira Sailors and Dutch Group Flowers Wolverines played out a barren draw on Sunday during the women’s Kenya Hockey Union Premier League match at the City Park Stadium in Nairobi.

This was the second time Wolverines and Amira were meeting this year after the two sides met recently during the final of Parklands Sports Club Open tournament.

Amira won 2-1 on post penalty shoot out having played to a barren in the regulation time.

In a dull match played under a scorching sun, newcomers Wolverines played a defensive game leaving Amira with few options in the first half.

The script was not different in the second half save for individual efforts from Amiras duo of Leah Omwandho and Yvette Kanyandong who should have done better in their finishing.

Wolverines alongside Oranje Leonas earned promotion to the top tier from the second tier after the completion of the 2019 league

Amira coach Thomas Muchemi said he was disappointed with results saying it was a match they could have won.

“Wolverines came with a game plan and it worked for them. They were defensive and it’s sad that we never converted the few chances that came our way. What’s the need of dominating the match and there are no goals to show for. We hope to be more clinical in our next match because we are in the business of challenging for the title," said Muchemi.

Wolverines coach Dennis Owoka welcomed the draw.

“I’m happy with the final result. To think that 30 minutes to the start of the game, the first 11 players had not shown up. We have two camps- some players train in Eldoret while a good crop train in Nairobi and so having these players train together has been a hustle and so our result is given,” said Owoka, the former Butali Warriors men’s coach.

“I will not put pressure on the players but we want to improve as season gathers momentum and hopefully we will finish in a respectable position at the end of the season,” he added.

In the earlier matches played at the same venue, Kenya College of Accounts University men’s team defeated Technical University of Kenya 2-0 in the Super League.

Arnold Marango and Dun Majika scored superb field goals in the 40th and 45th minutes respectively.

In the women’s Super League, newcomers Nairobi Chapel shocked Vikings 2-0.