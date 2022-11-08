Kenya to debut at World Shoot Championships

Kenya is set to debut at the International Practical Shooting Confederation (IPSC) Handgun World Shoot Championships due for November 16 to December 4 this year at THPSA Shooting Range, Pattaya, Thailand.

A team of 14 shooters captained by Memba Muriuki leaves the country in batches on November 15 for the Far East country that will stage the 19th edition of the championships consisting of 30 stages.

The team Tuesday received the blessings of National Olympic Committee of Kenya (NOC-K) president Paul Tergat, who is confident they will conquer the world despite this being their first appearance at the global event.

The championship, originally scheduled for 2020 has been rescheduled twice due to the outbreak of Covid-19 pandemic. The event was initially postponed to November-December 2021 but unpredictable Covid-19 situation saw it pushed to the current date.

The Kenyans will be among 1,600 competitors drawn from 50 nations for the event that saw two female shooters in the team- Belinda Amuom and Agnes Muchiri- pull out due to work commitments.

“I am satisfied that the team selection process was vigorous and competitive, having involved stiff competitions throughout the season,“ said Tergat. “These are the best shooters in Kenya and I believe they are going to compete and not add on the numbers.”

Tergat said NOC-K will always put the interests of sportsmen and women first adding that they will endeavour to support any national team that is going out of the country to compete.

“We hope IPSC will in the long run join the Olympic movement soon since it’s the International Olympic Committee's desire to have as many sports embracing the spirit of Olympism,” said Tergat, who handed the team the national flag at NOC-K offices, Gallant House, Nairobi.

Tergat, who was accompanied by his first deputy president Shadrack Maluki, committee member Barnana Korir and women representative Paurvi Rawal, told the team to gain the much needed exposure and experience.

Muriuki, who is also the IPSC-Kenya chairman, said the team was selected from a rigorous process in competitions held in Nairobi, Mombasa and Mount Kenya.

“It’s unfortunate that the two ladies who qualified had to pull out. The world event is the pinnacle of our sport,” said Muriuki, who was accompanied by Kenya Sports Shooting Federation (KSSF) chairman Shoaib Vayani and Team Kenya members.

Vayani disclosed that Kenya will for the first time also attend the IPSC Annual General Meeting and coaching clinics that will be held on the sidelines of the competition.

Vayani noted that after hosting the IPSC Level III Championships in June this year, Kenya is keen on hosting the IPSC Level IV Championships next year, the first of its kind to be held in Africa.

Vayani said Kenya has modern facilities to host even a world event at Shaba Sports Shooting Range, Losesia in Samburu County.

Vayani said that KSSF Training academy will continue to build proficiency, competence and capacity of our shooters and officials through structured training programs in all shooting disciplines.

Team Kenya