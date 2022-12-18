Kenya off to bright start at Tong-IL Moo-Do event

Kenya team popularly known as Jasiri made a remarkable start to their campaign to retain the Mombasa Open International Tong-IL Moo-Do Martial Arts Championship title when they bagged 28 medals during the first day of action at Aga Khan Acadenmy in Mombasa on Sunday.

Jasiri brushed aside many opponents on their way to clinching eight gold, eight silver and 12 bronze medals on Day One.

Kenya team coach, Ibrahim Ingalwa said even though they are facing financial constraints, they are confident of retaining the title for a record 10th time.

“Despite the challenges our team is facing, we want to make sure the overall trophy remains home because of our love for the sport and our country Kenya,” said Ingalwa.

His sentiments were echoed by one of the top players in the squad Lorna Abiero who assured Kenyans that they will go all out to make sure they win most of the events. “We love our country and we don’t want to let it down,” said Abiero, who has been winning gold medals in every championship.

Kenya won medals in all boys and girls division one to four individual form category. In boys division one, Rodney Sumba clinched gold, Joseph Clement taking silver with Faris Luvembe and Leon Trevor clinching bronze medals.

In division two, Emmanuel Wafula, Mark Bakari and Preston Mwakio Ingalwa won gold, silver and bronze medals respectively. Division three winners were Clinton Gideon (gold), Giovani Sifuna (silver) and Suleiman Hussein (bronze).

In division four, Jotham Banda took gold, Andre Baraka winning silver and Yusuf Ali clinching bronze medal.

Girls results

Division 1: Hope Jepkoech (gold), Kyla Nyambura (silver) and Berryl Sunday (bronze)

Division 2: Precious Mayar (gold), Hope Christine (silver), Nina Inan and Catherine Mayar (bronze)

Division 3: Sachiko isichi (gold), Aiswa Swaleh (silver), Mwanashabani Bakari and Hafswa Akello (bronze)