Kenya finishes top at Africa chess tourney

Hosts Kenya finished top with seven medals (three gold, two silver and two bronze) in the 2022 Africa Amateurs Chess Championships that ended Sunday at Mombasa Continental Resort.

Uganda, South Sudan and Zimbabwe followed in that order with four (one gold, two silver and one bronze), two (one gold and silver) and one ( gold) medals respectively.

This year's edition attracted 93 players from 15 federations. The attendance comprised 25 in women section and 78 in open section.

In the women’s U2300 section, Madelta Glenda, who went into the competition as the 2021 World Woman Amateur U1700 champion led Woman Fide Master Sasha Mongeli and Triza Mwendwa in a Kenyan podium sweep.

In women’s Under 1700 category, top seed Olympian and pre-tournament favourite Jully Mutisya of Kenya who led throughout, triumphed with a rare maximum nine points out of nine. With six points, Elizabeth Cassidy won Kenya a bronze behind Ugandan Mugide Safinah who won silver with eight points.

The 2021 World Woman Amateur U1700 silver medalist and Woman Candidate Master Joyce Ndirangu was second in the women’s U2000 with five points behind the winner Linda Shaba of Zimbabwe who was unbeaten with eighth points. Linda missed first round due to flight challenges.

In open section, Fide Master Haruna Nsubuga dominated under 2300 category and won Uganda's only gold medal in the tournament.

Panchol Madol of South Sudan was too good in U2000 wining the tournament with a round to spare and undefeated. CM Aguda Lwanga won the U1700 open section with seven points from nine rounds to deliver third gold medal to host Kenya.

Final Ranking after nine rounds

U1700 Women

1. Mutisya Jully, Kenya 9 pts

2. Mugide Safinah, Uganda 8 pts

3. Elizabeth Cassidy, Kenya 6 pts

Under 1700 Open section

1. CM Lwanga Aguda, Kenya 7 pts

2. Mayen Deng Ador, South Sudan 7 pts

3 . Mahad Dahir Muhumad, Somalia 6.5 pts

Under 2000 Women

1. Shaba Linda Dalitso, Zimbabwe 8 pts

2. WCM Joyce Nyaruai, Kenya 5 pts

3. Mwale Naomi, Zimbabwe 5 pts

Under 2000 Open section

1. Panchol James Madol, South Sudan 7.5 pts

2. Islam Sh.Nour Kassim, Somalia 6.5 pts

3. Kizza Faruk Fauza Karim, Uganda 6.5 pts

Under 2300 Women

1. Madelta Glenda, Kenya 7 pts

2. WFM Mongeli Sasha, Kenya 5.5 pts

3. Mwendwa Triza, Kenya 5 pts

Under 2300 Open section

1. FM Nsubuga Haruna, Uganda 7.5 pts

2. Musasizi Emmanuel, Uganda 6.5 pts