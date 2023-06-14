Kenya’s esports star Ngige goes for African glory in Lagos

Kenya’s esports star Eric “Demon” Ngige is confident of winning the gamrX African Esports Championship title on Saturday in Lagos, Nigeria.

The KCA University student believes he is in the best form of his life and that he is ready for the African title.

“My preparations have been great, my form is great and I really believe that I am getting there. This is why I am setting the target of winning the championship. I believe it's my time," said Ngige.

The varsity student says that he has put the disappointment of last year behind him, citing inexperience at the time.

“I fell short of my expectations and standards last year. Losing in the quarterfinals was a painful exit, especially since I dominated that match. I would say that the nerves got the best of me since it was my first international outing. This time however, I am better and wiser.”

The 24-year-old recently finished seventh at the eLigue1 Tour Challenge in France, where he was up against gamers from across the globe.

IndexG Esports chief executive Ronny Lusigi is optimistic Ngige will come back home with the trophy from Lagos.