Kenya chess players battle for Olympiad tickets

Martin Njoroge

Martin Njoroge (right) makes a move against Mehul Gohil during the 2021 Kenya National Chess Championship at the Luke Hotel in Nairobi on December 30, 2021.

Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

By  Victor Otieno

Sports Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Each section of the qualifiers – open and ladies has attracted 11 top players
  • Only the top five players in each category of the qualifiers, which will come to an end next weekend will qualify for the 44th Olympiad primed for Moscow in Russia from July 26 to August 8
  • In the ladies section, Woman Fide Master (WFM) and national champion Sasha Mongeli continued to rule the local women's chess scene by outsmarting Sheila Jerop of Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology

The third and final phase of Team Kenya’s selection for the 2022 World Chess Olympiad kicked-off Friday at KCB Sports Club, Ruaraka in Nairobi.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.