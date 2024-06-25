KDF’s Zeddy Cherotich set to make history in Paris Olympics

For 14 years, Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) athlete Zeddy Cherotich dreamt of a chance to represent the country in an international level, but to no avail.

She has competed in javelin for 13 years, winning the national title twice in 2011 and 2014, besides the KDF title twice, but never got to represent the country at any international level.

Lady luck finally smiled on the 33-year-old KDF Sergeant when she received a call relaying the good news, while going through her usual training at Kahawa Barrack in judo, a sport she embraced two years ago.

The call that Kenya Judo Federation (KJF) Sports Director, Peter Mukaria, made at 10am completely altered everything for the mother of two, positioning her on the cusp of history.

Cherotich is set to make history as the first Kenya woman to compete in judo at the Olympics at the Paris Games next month, as well the first Kenyan to compete in the sport at the Summer Games in 36 years.

The last Kenyan judokas at the Olympics were John Bogie (65kgs), Nelson Ombito (71kgs), James Kihara (78kgs) and Tiberius Nyachwaya (86kgs) during the 1988 Games in Seoul, South Korea.

Cherotich qualified through the world ranking in the under 78 kilograms where she is currently placed 74th with 362 points.

Also to qualify for Olympics through wild card systems are swimmers- Maria Brunlenher and Ridwan Abubakar.

In a letter addressed to the National Olympic Committee of Kenya (NOC-K) President Paul Tergat, the International Judo Federation (JF) Secretary General, Lisa Allan, congratulated Cherotich for her outstanding achievements.

“I just couldn’t believe my ears and at one moment I thought our Sports Director was joking. I wanted to continue with my training but he insisted,” said Cherotich, who embraced judo after being lured to the game by coaches Joseph Momanyi and Alice Chebet at the end of 2021.

“I had tried all my best to at least represent my country even at the African Games in javelin, but my efforts fell short,” said Cherotich, who last competed in javelin last year, finishing third at the KDF and Kenyan trials for the World Athletics Championships.

Cherotich took up judo fully in 2022 where she got picked in Team Kenya for the East and Central Africa Championships, but an injury cut her dream short.

However, last year, Cherotich made her dream debut for the country at the Africa Open Championships in Morocco where she reached the quarter-finals.

That feat earned her 182 points for the Road to Paris qualification.

Cherotich made the Kenyan team for this year's African Games and reached the second round before regrouping to storm the semi-finals of the Africa Open Championships in Egypt.

That earned her 182 points to position her for maiden Olympics appearance.

“I really want to thank my family, my coaches and training mates for making this happen.

No man can stand alone as an island,” said Cherotich, who dedicated her qualification to her sons Fabian, 8, and Feizan, 3, and her husband Steve Ng’etich.

Ng'etich is a distance running athlete. He has really been a major inspiration and my backup machine in this journey...I am over the moon," said a delighted Cherotich.

Cherotich’s dream is not only to make numbers in Paris, but to finish in a respectable position.

“I hope my qualification will inspire more Kenyans especially to take up judo and other minor sports. It's all down to hard work,” said Cherotich.

KJF President Shadrack Maluki described it as a great day for the sport. "We have never had a judoka qualify through a competitive system," said Maluki, who thanked the government for facilitating Cherotich to the events that earned her points.