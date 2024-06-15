Paris Olympics trials: Wanyonyi runs third fastest time in history as Omanyala misses own Africa record

World 800m silver medallist Emmanuel Wanyonyi ran the third fastest time in history while Ferdinand Omanyala missed his Africa record by 0.2 seconds as Kenya's Paris Olympics trials ended at Nyayo National Stadium on Saturday, June 15, 2024.

World 5,000m and 1,500m champion Faith Kipyegon completed the double, winning the 1,500m final a day after winning the 5,000m to set the stage for a historic double at the July 26-August 11 Paris Olympics.

2021 World U20 3,000m champion Amos Serem signalled his return by winning the 3,000m steeplechase trials to qualify alongside 2023 Diamond League champion Simon Koech.

Wanyonyi, who tripped in the semi-finals and had to rely on an appeal to get into the men's 800m final, didn't waste his chances, taking the lead early and winning in an explosive 1:41.70.

Ferdinard Omanyala celebrates after crossing 100m finishing line during Athletics Kenya Paris Olympics Trials on June 15, 2024 at Nyayo National Stadium. Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

The time, the fastest on African soil, ranks third behind David Rudisha's world record of 1:40.91, set when he won the 800m at the 2012 London Olympic Games, and Wilson Kipketer's 1:41.11 at Cologne in 1997.

Wanyonyi, the 2023 Diamond League Trophy winner, edged Commonwealth Games 800m champion Wycliffe Kinyamal into second place in 1:42.50, with newcomer Koitatoi Kidali third in 1:42.66.

Wanyonyi and Kinyamal claimed the top two automatic slots to set the stage for their first Olympic Games, while Kidali will have to wait for the selection panel to decide his fate.

"It is a good feeling and a good day for me today. It's only God who has done this for me after I was so worried when I tripped in the semi-finals and almost missed the final," said Wanyonyi, the 2021 World U20 800m champion.

"I went through after a successful appeal and that's why I didn't want to stay behind. It was a big lesson and I was afraid of being brought down again in the final," said Wanyonyi, who promised Kenyans the best in Paris with reigning champion Emmanuel Korir missing out.

Faith Kipyegon celebrates after crossing the 1500m finish line during the Athletics Kenya Paris Olympics Trials on June 15, 2024 at Nyayo National Stadium. Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

Wanyonyi said there will always be pressure on him as he competes in his first Olympic Games, but was quick to add that it will depend on how his body responds.

"My focus is shifting to good preparation as I pray that everything will fall into place in Paris," said Wanyonyi, adding that he was stunned to have run the third fastest time ever. "It is all about good training and I am happy...the best is yet to come from me," said Wanyonyi.

Omanyala, who holds the Africa 100m record of 9.77 seconds from the 2021 Kip Keino Classic, clocked his second-best time of 9.79 to win, beating former national champion Mark Otieno who clocked 10.12, missing the Olympic target of 10.00.

Omanyala is the only Kenyan to qualify for the Olympic Games in the 100m.

"It feels good and I am excited. I told people that I would take each race as it comes," said Omanyala, adding that his intention was to peak in July and August. "You can see the results because I have only run two sub-10s so far. I ran 9.98 at the Prefontaine Classic and 10.09 yesterday," said Omanyala.

Omanyala said he will now adjust to Olympic mode by doing more repetitions in training from one or two.