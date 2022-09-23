KDF battalion braces for twin assault

Kenya Defence Forces’ (KDF) unbeaten streak will be put to test when they play Rangers Handball Club and Desert Scorpions this weekend in the Kenya Handball Federation men’s National League matches at the Nyayo National Stadium in Nairobi.

KDF host Rangers on Saturday before squaring it out with Scorpions on Sunday.

KDF are third on the league standings with 16 points from eight matches while Rangers and Scorpions are placed 13 and 14 respectively in the 19-team league.

Related NCPB thump Starthmore to keep unbeaten run in handball league Other Sports

Leaders and defending champions National Cereals and Produce Board who have 22 points from 11 matches, and second-placed Black Mamba who have 16 points from nine matches, are not in action this weekend.

Rangers who have shown growth in their attacks so far in the league will face a physical side that banks on fast breaks.

“Winning one in three matches played so far isn’t bad as the league gains momentum. We will approach future matches with caution and hopefully, have something to smile about,” Rangers coach Gerald Abunde said.

Fixtures (All matches at Nyayo)

Saturday:

Rangers v Desert Scorpions (M) (10am)

KU v Nairobi Water (W) (11:30am)

Spartans v KU (M)(1pm)

KDF v Rangers (M) (2:30pm)

GSU v Spartans (M) (4pm)

Sunday:

KDF v Desert Scorpions (M) (9am)

Rangers v Spartans (M) (10:30am)

NCPB v KU (W) (12pm)

Desert Scorpions v GSU (M) (1:30pm)

KU v Rangers (M) (3pm)