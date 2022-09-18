NCPB thump Starthmore to keep unbeaten run in handball league

Reigning champions National Cereals and Produce Board (NCPB) defeated Strathmore University 27-19 to maintain their unbeaten streak in the ongoing men’s Kenya Handball Federation National League at the Nyayo National Stadium in Nairobi on Sunday.

Cereals lead the standings with 22 points from 11 matches, two points ahead of second-placed Black Mamba who have played the same number of matches.

Kenya Defence Forces (KDF), who were not in action this weekend, are third with 16 points from eight matches.

Strathmore could only hold onto the first 15 minutes of play as they gave a good account of themselves but they crumbled thereafter.

The Varsity side trailed 6-4 as coach Peter Mwathi rested Samson Odour and Kevin Mwangi for Shadrack Leuku and Phillip Mumo but things fell apart as the combination of Robert Madaga,Timothy Kirimi and Snox Collins upfront tore apart the Strathmore defence.

Cereals engaged another gear as they scored at will to open a five-goal lead at the break.

On return, Cereals picked from where they left with their goal keeper Ian Odhiambo stopping every attempt of their opponents before they stretched the lead to 25-15.

Strathmore's poor ball handling cost them open scoring chances as they lost the match 27-19.

Mwathi said: "We are transitioning the team and the score line was expected considering we were coming up against a vibrant team and reigning champions for that matter."

Cereals coach Danstun Eshikumo lauded the players for maintaining the unbeaten run.

Kirimi emerged top scorer for the winners with six goals while Odour netted three goals for Strathmore.

In the earlier matches played at the same venue, Desert Scorpions recovered from Saturday's 47-18 loss at the hands of Black Mamba to see-off Eldoret University Pippers 40-26.

Wilson Gathemba top-scored for the winners with nine goals while Kevin Nyongesa scored seven goals for the losing side.

The Mambas came from behind to squeeze a slim 28-27 win over Thika in the other men’s tie.

In the women’s match, KDF bagged two points after a 34-12 win over Kenyatta University.