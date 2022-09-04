It’s Highway or the highway for banned Waylight

Highway Secondary School will represent Nairobi Region in boys’ football at the National Secondary Schools Term Two Games in Nakuru after Waylight High School were disqualified.

Waylight, who had won the boys’ football final 1-0 against Highway during the Nairobi Region Games on August 28, were found guilty of fielding an ineligible player.

Nairobi Region Secondary Schools Sports Association chairman, Maurice Okumu told Nation Sport that Highway had lodged an appeal and upon investigations, Waylight management admitted to the offence.

“We confronted the school management with the evidence upon investigation and they admitted to the offence and so according to the Kenya Secondary Schools Sports Association rules,” Okumu told Nation Sport Sunday.

“Because they owned up to the offence, we have simply disqualified them from the nationals and warned them against any future vices. Further punishment would have been harsh,” the official added.

Highway had knocked out defending champions Dagoretti Secondary School 2-1 in the semi- final, as Waylight overcame Jamhuri High School 1-0 in their last four clash.

Highway principal Irungu Nduati welcomed the move, saying his team deserve their place at the nationals.

“We advocate for fairness in these games and if rules are not followed then it brings them (the games) to disrepute. We have a good team and I am glad they will now get a chance to play at the nationals and showcase their skills,” Nduati said.

It is almost 40 years since the school featured at the nationals and coaches Fred Abuga and Eric Wandabus, who doubles up as the deputy principal, are leaving nothing to chance.

“Our regional competitions have been really tough leaving us with several injuries, but we are ready to take on perennial contenders and novices alike. We however realise we are the rookies.” said Wandabusi.

The Nairobi team will rely on the experience of Andres Odhiambo, Teddy Dan and Kimani Kariuki who have represented the country at the junior level.

The school also reached the final of boys’ hockey after bundling out former champions Nairobi school and Lenana School, before losing out in a shootout to Jamhuri Secondary School in the final.

To prove their pedigree as the new sports power house in Nairobi, they will also have Rogers Omondi representing them in table tennis in Nakuru.