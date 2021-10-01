How much did Kenya spend on Tokyo Olympics?

Paul Tergat

From left: National Olympics Committee of Kenya officials from left: Acting Secretary General Francis Mutuku, Deputy President Shadrack Maluki, President Paul Tergat, Second Deputy President Waithaka Kioni unveil proposed OlympiAfrica Centre Model during NOC-K's Extra-Ordinary General Assembly on October 1, 2021 at Best Western Hotel, Nairobi on October 1, 2021.

Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

By  Ayumba Ayodi

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • The budget also covered the residential training camp for the team and travel and overseas allowance costs.
  • Kioni said there is a need to broaden participation to ensure Kenya has many teams or individuals participating.

Kenya spent an estimated Sh1 billion for the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games, the provisional Games report has revealed.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.