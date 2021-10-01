NOC-K sets election date as three federations likely to miss out

Three federations are likely to miss out when the National Olympic Committee of Kenya (NOC-K) goes to polls on November 12 this year.

Addressing NOC-K extra general assembly at Best Western Hotel, Nairobi, NOC-K acting secretary general Francis Mutuku disclosed that Badminton Kenya (BK), Kenya Squash Federation (KSF) and Kenya Golf Union (KGU) could be locked out owing various reasons.

The suspension by Badminton World Federation (BWF) automatically locks out BK, who have been engaged in leadership wrangles for the last five years while KSF are yet to comply with the Sports Act.

BWF suspended Kenya indefinitely in March this year until warring factions at BK are able to organise fair and transparent elections in line with BWF requirements.

BK chairman Peter Muchiri and BK secretary general Geoffrey Shigoli lead the two warring factions at BK.

Factional wars have bedeviled badminton for four years, interfering with national teams training among other programs.

“There is a dilemma in golfing circle on who should govern the game after Sports Registrar registered Kenya Golf Federation (KGF), rendering KGU, which has been running the game since independent redundant,” said Mutuku, adding that Sports Dispute Tribunal is still trying to arbitrate the situation and it’s left to be known if the process will be over before the elections.

Mutuku said squash haven’t transited to comply with the new registration process as per the Sports Act.

The extra ordinary general assembly also moved to ratify Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) as the body that will preside over the elections.

“It’s our wish to have all our 26 affiliates take part in the electoral process since all have been active but we have to comply with laws,” said Mutuku.

“We shall now inform the Registrar on the expected date of the elections with a 28-day notice as per the Rule 20.2(d) Sports Registrar Regulations 2016,” said Mutuku, adding that they will then on October 22 give 21 days’ notice for the Electoral Congress.

Mutuku said the nomination process will kick off with those aspiring to contest for various positions collecting the nomination forms from the NOC-K offices immediately after circulation of notice.

All those intending to vie for positions will be required to return the forms 14 days before the election date and the list of eligible candidates will be circulated seven days before the election.

“The candidates will also be cleared to vie for the elections after fulfilling all the Sports Act and other requirements with final briefing being made to the media,” said Mutuku.

An observer and the Returning Officer will be required to submit credibility report to the Sports Registrar within seven days after the election on November 19.

NOC-K will on December 3 notify the Sports Registrar of the newly elected office bearers that is within 21 days after the election.