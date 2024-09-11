Homa Bay seek to make Raila Odinga Stadium truly world class 

Homa Bay County Sports and Talent Development Executive Sarah Malit says they are waiting for central government funding to complete the construction of Raila Odinga Stadium to international standards.

President William Ruto announced last month during a visit to the county that his government would cater for the cost of completing the project.

Homa Bay County has so far spent Sh369 million to put up the stadium that can now stage Football Kenya Federation Premier League matches.

Raila Odinga Stadium can also host track events save for steeplechase and triple jump because the track does not have a sand pit and water jump feature.

Malit said on Wednesday her department had lined up proposals it wants to present to the sports ministry.

They include the construction of three additional pavilions that will each have changing rooms. The stadium currently has one pavilion that can accommodate 5,000 spectators.

"We also need bleachers in between the pavilions. This will create more space for more spectators," the county executive said.

Malit also revealed that the main pavilion needed to be modified.

"When it rains, no one can sit at the section lest he or she wants to be rained on. The overhead roof is so high up that it cannot prevent rain from reaching the VIP section," she said.

In the proposed design, the canopy will be able to protect spectators from weather elements. The county sports department also wants to establish a volleyball and netball pitch within the stadium compound.

It is also seeking to have a swimming pool constructed.

Said Malit: "Space needed for other pitches is smaller compared to the one used for football. It is therefore possible to have different games going on at the stadium at the same time."

Having more people in the stadium means other features at the facility have to be improved to enhance safety and security.

These include expansion of the parking lot and extension of the perimeter wall. More entry and exit points will also be built.