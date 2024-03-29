Hockey on the menu as NOC-K Beach Games begin

Beach hockey five-a-side will be part of the second edition of the Kenya Beach Games at the Buntwani Beach in Malindi,Kilifi County this weekend.

The first edition that was held last year at the same venue featured an array of sports from handball, Volleyball, wrestling, Taekwondo, Sprint Rowing, Individual Kata/Karate, Boxing, Dhow Racing, Aquathlon, Judo, Ajua, 3X3 Basketball to Surfing among other sports

Speaking on Thursday ahead of the official opening of the games on Friday, National Olympic Committee of Kenya (NOC-K) Secretary General Francis Mutuku said the second edition promises fireworks saying tennis and volleyball competition will be crucial as the points amassed during the competition will be useful in the rankings.

"Everything is set and we are excited that over 1000 participants have confirmed participation. This goes to show the immense growth the event is gaining and we can only get better. We are also excited that hockey will be part of the event and we can't wait to see how the sport will be played on the beach. This is one of a kind," said Mutuku.

"The event is majorly to recognize and nurture talents and that's why we are not stopping at Kilifi County only, but we are extending an olive branch to other counties so that it has a national outlook. Besides the games, we are keen on climate change and that's why we are going to have a tree-planting exercise at the weekend. But all in all, all the logistics are in place and we look forward to staging a successful event," he added.

Hockey beach has attracted eight teams namely Blue Oceans Chiefs, Malindi Hockey Club, Black Tiger, Mvita, Mombasa Sports Club, Tunza Sports, Daikyo Heroes and Mombasa West.

The teams will be grouped in two pools and the top two teams will proceed to the semi-final.

Kenya Hockey Union Deputy Fixture Secretary Moses Majiwa said that just as the hockey five-a-side started small, and now it's big in the country, beach hockey will also follow suit.