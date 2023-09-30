History as KDF lady shooter wins Brian Hawkins Trophy

Kenya Defence Forces shooter Brenda Ajiambo has made history as the first woman to win a championship in Kenya Sports Shooting Federation Full-bore calendar.

Ajiambo fired a total of 455.024 points to lift this year’s Brian Hawkins Trophy during the championships that ended on Friday at the Laikipia Air Base Shooting Range, Nanyuki.

Ajiambo hauled 280.019 points from short range featuring 300m, 500m and 600m, distances that were repeated once before wrapping up at long range with 175.005 drawn from 800m and 900m that were also repeated once.

The O Class winner edged out teammate, X1 Class shooter Michael Gitonga to second place with a score of 449.023 drawn from a short range of 275.018 and long range of 174.005.

The Super X Class firer Clifford Kiptarus from the General Service Unit (GSU) broke KDF’s dominance to settle third with 445.028 made of 276.017 and 169.011.

“Ok, I just couldn’t believe it at first, it really took time to sink in. I felt comfortable through the distances unlike before but winning the overall title wasn’t on my mind,” said Ajiambo, who has been shooting for over a decade. “I have never come close to winning any championship.”

Ajiambo attributed her good performance to several factors including a refurbished weapon, new ammunition and good laying.

Ajiambo said the whole of the KDF team’s performance was exemplary due to refurbished rifles which was done last year by Robert Nibbs, a rifle maker from Scotland.

“I changed the settings on my weapon to fit my good laying hence improved concentration. We also imported the new dug ammunition and that too bright some change,“ said Ajiambo.

She said apart from the 300m that demanded good concentration, the short range wasn’t problematic.

“The target at 300m is too small and a simple mistake takes one away from the vee-bull but the good laying gave me a better hand on it,” said Ajiambo.

Ajiambo's next major target is the Kenya Open Bisley scheduled for June next year.

The only woman who came close to winning a major championship was former KDF firer Nune Bonaya, who lost the 2015 Kenya Open title to Sanford Otundo of GSU in the play-off.

Brian Hawkins Trophy Results

1. Brand Ajiambo (KDF-O) 455.024

2. Michael Gitonmga (KDF-X) 449.023

3. Clifford Kiptarus (GSU-SX) 445.028

4. Joyce Chebii (KDF-X) 444.023

5. Paul Munene (KDF-x) 443.026