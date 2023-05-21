Handball: Nairobi Water's 12 year unbeaten streak ends

Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) and Rangers Sunday upset the form book during the Kenya Handball Federation women’s Super Cup at the Nyayo National Stadium, Nairobi.

Rangers, who are making their debut in the event, defied all odds to beat National Cereals and Produce Board (NCPB) 27-24, while KDF finally got the better of record champions and perennial rivals Nairobi Water, seeing them off 33-26 to bring to an end their 12 year unbeaten streak.

Nairobi Water coach Jack Ochieng was gracious in defeat saying KDF were the better side.

“Let’s give it to them, they played well. This is the competition that we have been yearning for and it has come to pass. All is not lost though ahead of next weekend match against Cereals and I hope my players who are nursing various injuries will be available for selection. On many occasions, experience has always won for us and we remain hopeful,” said Ochieng.

KDF coach Nickson Oyaro said,” It has been a long wait for sure. It feels good to have won against the champions. It just goes to show that patience and hard work pays. After we lost to Cereals on Saturday, we went back to the drawing board and I’m glad we emerged victorious. We hope to finally bag the title next weekend."

Sarah Wasike (7) and Euphrasia Mukasia (6) emerged top scorers for KDF, while Cecilia Katheu (7), captain Gladys Chillo, Brenda Musambai and Mitchell Oyoo all scored four goals each for the Water queens.

In the men’s category Strathmore University defeated Kenyatta University (KU) 33-17 to qualify for the semifinals set for next weekend.

Strathmore University will face off with KDF in pool “B” to determine who finishes top in the pool.

Strathmore coach Peter Mwathi said the win was important as they seek to qualify for the final.

“We had a fantastic match today. The players showed character and I hope we build on this win,” said Mwathi, who doubles up as the men’s national team coach.

Eshiton Situma (6) and Nicholas Munyida (5) starred or Strathmore, while Bethwel Kiprop netted six goals for losers.

In pool “ A”, Black Mamba recovered to force a 17-17 draw against General Service Unit.