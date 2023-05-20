Holders NCPB, Nairobi Water win Super Cup openers

Holders National Cereals and Produce Board (men) and Nairobi Water (women) launched their title defence on high winning their respective matches in the opening day of the Kenya Handball Federation Super Cup Tournament on Saturday at the Nyayo National Stadium, Nairobi.

NCPB defeated Black Mamba 31-24 while Nairobi Water overwhelmed Rangers 45-30.

Nairobi Water will face off with rivals Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) on Sunday.

Cereals coach Brian Mathews said the first win gives them an edge over their competitors.

“This was a tricky match because we train with players from Mamba and in a way they understand how we play. They pushed us in the first half but we came back stronger in the second half and carried the day. We are keen to retain the title,” said Mathews.

Mamba captain Morgan Juma said they have no choice but to win their next match against General Service Unit on Sunday.

“We couldn’t just match up with Cereals in the second half and we crumbled. We hope to regroup on Sunday and revive our chances of a of a podium finish,” said Juma.

Against Mamba, Cereals captain Timothy Kirimi emerged top scorer with eight goals while Martin Nguli bagged eight goals for the losing side.

Nairobi Water who had struggled for the better part of the first half, as they could not contain their speedy opponents trailed 7-4 and 11-9 before they finally got the better of them to force a 13-13 and 15-15.

But with five minutes remaining to the end of first half, Nairobi Water composed themselves coupled with experience to lead 19-14 at the breather.

In the second half, Nairobi Water was a different side as they extended the lead 28-21 and 38-27.

The visitors offered little resistance as Nairobi Water reigned supreme with a 45-30 win.

Brenda Ariviza (9)and Gladys Chillo (7) top-scored for the winners while Lydia Juma and Diana Barasa were on target seven and six times respectively.

In the other matches played at the same venue, KDF sides recorded mixed results.

KDF men’s side beat Kenyatta University 37-19 while their women's team lost to NCPB 29-26.

The Super Cup is a pre-season event is contested by top four women and top six men’s teams at the end of the regular season.

NCPB, KDF, GSU, Black Mamba, Strathmore University and KU are featuring in the men’s event, while Nairobi Water, KDF, NCPB and Rangers are in the women’s category.

Fixtures (All matches to played at Nyayo)

Sunday

GSU v Black Mamba (M) 10am

NCPB v Rangers (W) 11:30am

Strathmore v KU 1pm (M)1pm