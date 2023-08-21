GSU maintain top spot in handball league

General Service Unit (GSU), National Cereals and Produce Board (NCPB) and Kenya Defence Forces(KDF) guarded their winning streaks at the completion of the third round of the Kenya Handball Federation men's National League over the weekend at the Nyayo National Stadium, Nairobi.

GSU, who were not in action, lead that standings with 10 points from five matches, four points ahead of the defending champions Cereals who were also not in action and KDF who have six points each from three matches.

KDF defeated Wakanda 45-21 on Saturday. Cereals coach Brian Mathews said they have their eyes on the title.

"It's early in the day but the good thing is that we have begun well and we intend to keep it that way. It's going to be a competitive season if the Super Cup event in April was anything to go by and therefore we have to keep a positive attitude," said the former Kenyan international.

KDF coach Nickson Oyaro said they are keen to pick from where they left off during the Super Cup event.

"We deservedly won the event and we hope to continue with the momentum. The win showed that if we get our act together then we can win easily and reclaim the title we last won in 2016," said the soft spoken former player.

On the opposite end, Hunters and Wakanda are winless from two and 11 matches respectively.

In the women's category, back-to-back champions Nairobi Water, Cereals and KDF are also unbeaten.