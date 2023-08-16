Holders Nairobi Water exit Wasco games

A well-drilled Narok Water and Sanitation Company (Narwasco) football team have qualified for the semi-final of the Kenya Water Companies Sports Organization Games after they eliminated Nyeri Water Company 1-0 at William ole Ntimama stadium on Wednesday.

Robinson Kipukeel scored via a fine cross from Geoffrey Sanoi 10 minutes before the final whistle.

Earlier, Narok Water whitewashed Ruiru-Juja Water Company 7-1 and drubbed Siaya-Bondo Water Company 2-1 to reach the last eight.

In the other match, Kakamega Water Company had to employ all the tricks before beating Siaya-Bondo Water Company 2-1 to book their place in the last four.

Minnows Kilifi Water Company were stretched before edging out neighbours Taita-Taveta 3-2 to advance to the semi.

In the last quarter-final match, defending champions Nairobi Water Company were bundled out of the tournament after they lost 3-1 by lowly side Eldoret Water Company.

Forty-five water companies across the country are taking part in the games that began on Tuesday and will end Friday.

Teams are participating in football, volleyball, netball, athletics, badminton and chess. Other disciplines are pool, ajua, table tennis, squash, golf and scrabble.