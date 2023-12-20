Former Sports CS Amina Mohamed lands Commonwealth job

Former Cabinet Secretary for Sports Amina Mohamed has been appointed the Commonwealth Secretary-General’s Special Envoy for Sports, Enterprise and Development.

A letter from the Commonwealth Secretary-General Patricia Scotland said Amina landed the job due to her rich professional background.

“I write to thank you for kindly accepting my invitation to be the Commonwealth Secretary-General’s Special Envoy for Sports, Enterprise, and Development,” the letter said.

“Your professional background and extensive experience as an international civil servant, diplomat, government minister in areas of Education, Science, Technology and Innovation; Sports, Heritage & Culture; Girls Education and in Foreign Affairs combine to make you eminently qualified to fulfill this role.”

Amina, who is a trained lawyer and a career diplomat, was Sports CS from March 2019 to November 2022.

She was in charge when the Safari Rally returned to the World Rally Championship calendar in 2021. Kenya became the first African country to host the Continental Gold Tour (Kip Keino Classic Continental Tour) under Amina's stewardship.

She was the CS for Education from February 2018 to March 2019 and CS for Foreign Affairs from May 2013 to February 2018.

Amina previously served as the chairlady of the International Organisation for Migration and World Trade Organisation's General Council, as well as Assistant Secretary-General and Deputy Executive Director of the United Nations Environment Programme.

Scotland said Amina’s rich professional background would be of great value in moving to a new level Commonwealth cooperation in her areas of operation.