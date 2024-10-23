Financial crisis: Adak faces eviction over rent arrears

The Anti-Doping Agency of Kenya (Adak) is facing a financial crisis so severe that it has been unable to pay rent since June, putting the organisation at risk of being evicted from its offices at Parklands Plaza, along Chiromo Road.

Adak CEO, Sarah Shibutse, revealed to the National Assembly’s Sports and Culture Committee on Wednesday that the agency’s funding from the government has been drastically cut, leaving it unable to cover essential expenses such as staff salaries, rent, and internet services.

Shibutse explained that Adak, which is solely dependent on government funding due to strict rules set by the World Anti-Doping Agency (Wada), has seen its budget slashed to just Sh20 million per year.

This reduction comes at a time when the agency is implementing a five-year enhanced anti-doping programme with an annual budget requirement of Sh592 million.

“We have not paid rent since June this year, and the landlord has already issued a warning. If we don’t comply, we risk being evicted and having our assets auctioned,” said Shibutse, highlighting the gravity of the situation. The staff has been forced to use their personal internet bundles to perform official duties due to disconnection, further hampering the agency’s operations.

The budget cuts have crippled Adak’s ability to carry out its mandate, which includes ensuring Kenyan athletes remain compliant with international anti-doping standards.

This failure to operate effectively risks attracting sanctions from Wada, which could declare Kenya non-compliant. Such a declaration would make Kenyan athletes ineligible to participate in international events and could prevent the country from hosting competitions such as the 2025 African Nations Championship (CHAN) and the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) alongside Uganda and Tanzania.

Adak’s financial woes stem from delays in disbursements from the Sports, Arts, and Social Development Fund (SASDF).

Despite the agency requesting Sh592 million for the current financial year, only Sh200 million was allocated. The cut has strained Adak’s ability to cover the most expensive part of its operations, which is sample collection and analysis.

Samples have to be transported to Wada-accredited laboratories in Europe and Qatar, a costly process that consumes a significant portion of Adak’s budget.

Marsabit County Woman Representative Naomi Waqo, who chaired the committee session, expressed sympathy for Adak’s predicament and promised that the committee would work to ensure the agency receives the support it needs.