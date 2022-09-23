Faith Cherotich lights up Kecoso Games in Kericho

World Under-20 Championships 3,000m steeplechase champion Faith Cherotich won the women's 1,500 metres race during the Kenya Communication Sports Organization games at Kericho Green Stadium in Kericho County.

Cherotich, who was representing Kenya Civil Aviation Authority (KCAA), stayed at the tail of the leading pack before surging forward in the last lap to win in 4:24.5.

Merciline Cherono, who represented Ministry of Transport, Infrastructure and Urban Development, finished second in 4:26.5 while Miriam Chemutai of Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) was third in 4:31.8.

Cherotich told Nation Sport that she was glad to win the race.

“I took a short break after competing abroad in various races with the seniors. My target is to compete in the cross country series as I hope to represent Kenya in the World Cross Country Championships in Bathurst, Australia in February next year,” said Cherotich.

In the women's 10,000m race, KCAA staged a clean sweep of the podium with Ann Naashisho (35:47.03) leading her compatriots Maureen Cherotich (35:48.00) and Teresa Cherotich (36:20.17) in that order.

KCAA's Miriam Cherop was crowned the women's 800m champion after clocking 2:04.71 ahead of her teammate Christine Naalu (2:11.08) while Merciline Cherono of MOTIHUD was third in 2:13.81.

Kipngetich Ng’eno, who was representing MOTIHUD, won the men's 800m in 1:50.81 ahead of KCAA’s Charles Kirundi (1:53.75) while Vincent Limo from Kenya Ports Authority wound third in 1:54.45.

KPA’s Dominic Ndigiti (43:41.10), Moses Midianga (1:08:30) and Kelvin Gathenya (1:11:45) both from MOTIHUD finished in that order in the men's 10,000m race walk.

In swimming, Kenya Civil Authority took home the women’s title with 367 points ahead of Kenya Airports Authority who scored 295 points while Kenya Ports Authority came in third place with 276.50 points.

In the men’s swimming category, Kenya Ports Authority accumulated 677 points emerging the winners followed by KCAA who had 387 points while KAA were third with 337 points.

In combined team scores, KPA were the winners having accumulated 953.50 with KCAA (754) and KAA (632) coming second and third respectively.