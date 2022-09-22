Posta hammer KPA in Kecoso Games

Postal Corporation of Kenya (PCK) beat Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) 3-1 at the ongoing Kenya Communications Sports Organization (KECOSO) games at Kericho Green stadium on Thursday.

Eliud Lokuwam scored the first goal for Posta in the 38th minute of the thrilling match.

Timothy Otieno dribbled the ball past the KPA defence line before making it 2-0 on 41 minutes.

William Odero scored the third for Posta two minutes into the second half to kill off any hopes of KPA making a comeback.

KPA got their consolation on 52 minutes through Raphael Okello.

Two Posta players – Kennedy Ochieng and Kennedy Odhiambo - were cautioned by match referee Cosmas Siele for unsporting behaviour.

"The Kecoso games have been a good exposure to us. But things did not turn out the way planned…it is like we were chasing the game instead of controlling it. Our players played under a lot of pressure. It was a very competitive game and more of a pre-season tournament,” Posta coach John Kamau said.

“The KPA team were on our necks, they gave us a lot of pressure, but we are happy we have won,” Kamau added.

Hamisi Kafani, the KPA head coach, said his players failed to utilise the scoring opportunities that came their way.

“There is a need to address the glaring anomalies in officiating the matches. The referees are openly taking sides. It is like there was a script that some teams must win. That has to be corrected.”

In the volleyball contest, Ministry of Transport, Infrastructure and Urban Development (MOTIHUD) beat Kericho County Government (KCG) 3-0 (25-19, 25-20, 25-14) while Kenya Civil Aviation Authority (KCAA) overpowered Kenya Airports Authority (KAA) 3-0 (25-14, 25-12, 25-11).

In the basketball, KPA beat MOTIHUD in 81-40 (25-09, 19-11, 22-11, 15-09) while KCAA overpowerd KAA in 87-30 (23-09, 12-08, 18-03, 34-10).