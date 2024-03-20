Dr Aggrey eye another title in Coast

Defending boys’ basketball champions, Dr Aggrey High School open their title defence against Aga Khan Academy as the Coast Region Secondary Schools Term One Games start Thursday morning in Malindi.

Dr Aggrey High coach Robert Aran said on Wednesday nothing will stop them from retaining their title.

“We’ve prepared well for the games and have the advantage of playing in the Coast Basketball League, which we currently lead,” said Aran.

Aga Khan coach Eugene Auka said they are ready to upset the holders.

“We’re not afraid of any team as my boys are looking forward to winning the crown in Malindi,” said Auka. The other clash in Pool "A" pits Mvindeni Secondary School against Chanagande Secondary School.

In Pool "B", Kaya Tiwi High School takes on Barani Secondary School, while Timbila High School battles Malindi High School.

In girls' basketball, holders Kaya Tiwi are in Pool "A" where they will battle St John’s Girls, Mwasere Girls High School, and Aga Khan Academy.

In Nyanza Region, action gets underway Thursday morning across different venues in Kisumu.

National and East Africa girls' hockey champions, Nyamira Girls Secondary School from Siaya County start their campaign against Anding’o Secondary School from Kisumu County.

Nyamira Girls coach Stephen Kigai is confident that they will retain their crown.

“The first match is always a crucial one and will set our title defence rolling. We have been training hard and the accomplishments we have had have been our propelling gear as we want to achieve more,” he said.

In basketball, boys' champions Onjiko Boys High School face Rapogi Boys High School.

Boys' hockey holders Kisumu Day High School host Ringa Boys High School with the latter's coach Booker Odhiambo bullish about their chances of keeping the crown.

“I have high expectations of winning this trophy unless a miracle happens," said Odhiambo.