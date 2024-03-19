Nairobi schools battle for honours in Term One Games

Stiff competition is expected as the Nairobi Region Secondary Schools Term One Games get underway at various venues in Starehe Sub-County.

Schools will battle for honours in basketball, rugby 15s, hockey, handball, swimming, athletics, and cross country.

Apart from titles and bragging rights for the winners, spots at next month’s Secondary Schools National Term One Games in Machakos will also be up for grabs. Swimming will be at Aga Khan High School with hockey being played at Pangani High School and Jamhuri High School.

Cross country, athletics, and handball will be staged at Starehe Boys Centre, while basketball will be on at Pumwani High School, Eastleigh High School and State House Girls High School.

Apart from girls’ hockey winners Hillcrest School, all the other reigning champions safely navigated their passage from the sub-county games but will be wary of upsets from the newcomers.

Dagoretti High School (boys’ basketball), Our Lady of Mercy Secondary School, South B (girls’ basketball), Hospital High School (boys’ handball), Dagoretti Mixed Secondary School (girls’ handball), Ofafa Jericho High School (boys' rugby15s), Nairobi School (boys’ hockey) will put their titles on the line in the four-day event.

Rugby 15s has already reached the quarter-final stage with holders Ofafa Jericho battling Nairobi School aka ‘Patch’ for a place in the last four. Ofafa coach James Kalile said they are relaxed going into the knockout stage and expects a tough encounter.

“We have zero pressure going into the encounter because we don’t see ourselves as the defending champions but rather equal competitors. We respect all the schools in the competition. Patch is a very good side, we respect them a lot and the history they have in the sport,” said Kalile.

His Nairobi School counterpart Allan Wanjohi expects a tough encounter against the Eastlands-based school.

“Ofafa is now a rugby powerhouse in schools and rugby and I commend the work done by their coach. They are the holders and are therefore favourites but we believe in ourselves,” noted Wanjohi.

The two sides met last year in the Prescott Cup and Damu Changa with Ofafa winning both matches.

In the other quarter-final matches, last year’s beaten finalists Upper Hill take on Highway Secondary School, Lenana School’s ‘Changez’ take on Highway Secondary School, and Dagoretti battle Aquinas High School.

In basketball, Dagoretti begin their title defence against Hospital Hill before finishing their preliminary campaign against Brookshine Secondary School in Pool “A”.