Swimming: Records tumble at KSSSA Coast championship

Three new Kenya secondary schools records were set on Saturday during the Coast Region Secondary Schools swimming championship at Aga Khan Academy in Mombasa.

Two of the three new records were set by Coast swimming ‘queen’ Maria Bianchi who started by winning the 200 metres individual medley event for girls, timing two minutes 34.53 seconds, shattering the previous record of 2:40.45 which Emily Muteti had held since 2014.

The 17-year-old Bianchi from Mombasa county team, managed to establish another new Kenya record in the girls 16-20 years 50m butterfly category when she clocked 32.31 to break her own record of 32.65 which she had set in 2022.

Another new national schools mark was set by Aker Mutinda of Mombasa County team, who in the boys 16-20 years 50m butterfly returned 26.25 to break Saahil Harunani's record time of 27.13 which had stood since 2015.

Mombasa dominated the boys 200m individual medley event where Ali Nahdy, Hakim Salim and Samir Bachelani claimed the first three positions after clocking 2:33.25, 2:37.25 and 2:40.60 minutes respectively.

In the 12-15 years girls 50m butterfly, Maria Ruby of Mombasa county team won in 46.60, followed by her teammate Jasmine Ikegu in 47.3 while Shamira Riziki of Kwale claimed third place iin 1:16.32.

Jake Trento of Mombasa County team won the 50m butterfly category for boys aged 12-15 when he clocked 31.35 followed by teammate Hemed A Hemed who timed 31.56 with Lamu’s Mohamed Ahmed claiming third position in 46.56.