Culture meets sports at Maralal International Camel Derby

The famous Maralal International Camel Derby on Saturday thrilled sports and safari enthusiasts in one of the most scenic and evocative ways.

This year, thousands of residents of Samburu County welcomed hundreds of tourists to celebrate their cultural diversity through sport, tourism and community conservation.

From the young to the elderly, everyone had something to enjoy as the camel racing event turned pompous with music, traditional dances and cultural shows.

According to the, participants in this year's event were drawn from the United States of America (USA), United Kingdom (UK), Saudi Arabia, Poland, Canada, Australia and Germany.

Excitement was in the air, with a series of traditional weddings, locally known as 'Nkiiema', happening on the morning before the derby.

Among the newlyweds were Edward Lekerop, 62, and his wife Grace Leteperu, 38, who formalised their marriage through traditional rituals.

Accompanied by a few of his friends adorned in traditional regalia, Mr Lekerop took seven cows to his in-laws and slaughtered one bull at the doorstep, as per Samburu traditions. Thereafter, Samburu elders blessed their marriage as a sign of binding them.

According to John Lewarus, a man has to kill a bull in front of the bride’s home to be able to formalise the marriage.

"Once you kill the bull in front of the bride's home, it is final. In the Samburu culture, there is no divorce," Mr Lewarus said.

Participants compete in the 10km race during the 31st edition of the Camel Derby in Maralal, Samburu County on October 7, 2023. Photo credit: Boniface Mwangi | Nation Media Group

"In instances where the couple separate, you are still married to each other. The woman can get children from another man but is still considered the official wife of the man that killed a bull," he further explained.

Mr Lewarus revealed that a bull cannot be killed twice. On the occasion, the Samburu County government provided the bull for the new couples.

On the eve of the Camel Derby, the camels were inspected and verified as fit by the county veterinary officers. Only fit camels are allowed to participate in the races, according to officials.

On Friday, the camels were brought to the doctors, who checked them for a variety of things, including their skin condition, diseases such as camelpox, mange and ticks, and general body fitness.

All the camels declared fit were fitted with the right gear for the riders. At the starting point in Yare Camel Club, the amateur camel riders together with the camel handlers started at 10am.

The derby has grown to include a 10km race for amateurs and 21km professional races as well as cycling races, with bikers racing over a demanding course.

The amateur races attracted many participants, especially those who wanted to experience camel riding from the Yare Camel Club to Maralal town and back. The cycling race, which was held concurrently with the derby, attracted children, amateurs and professionals.

There were also jockeys making sure that during the races, the camels did not steer off the racing course along the route, while supporters lined up to cheer with many awaiting at the final stretch.

As the race went on, those in attendance enjoyed a fun family day with the children playing on swings, riding horses, roller coasters and train rides.

On the sidelines were cultural dancers, from Samburu and Turkana, who entertained the crowd as they waited for the winners to arrive.

From left: Gedhia Mamo, Andrew Baker and James Henson celebrate after emerging first, second and third respectively in the 10km of the 31st edition Camel Derby race held in Maralal in Samburu County on October 7, 2023. Photo credit: Boniface Mwangi | Nation Media Group

Samburu County Chief Officer for Tourism Philip Leitore expressed optimism that the event will boost the livelihoods of the residents who depend on it to sell several cultural items to visitors.

He also said the derby has the potential to boost tourism in Samburu County.

Mr Leitore further revealed that Samburu County is working with partners including the Ministry of Tourism, Kenya Tourism Federation (KTF) Kenya Tourism Board (KTB), KCB Bank and Equity Bank to ensure the success of the event.

This year’s Maralal Camel Derby was under the theme "Promotion of sports tourism, conservation and enhanced peaceful cultural cohesion."

In the cultural shows, traditional Samburu houses (manyattas) and other traditional and unique ceremonies were displayed, while stalls showcasing traditional handicrafts, beadworks and other forms of curios were erected.

The Camel Derby has been an annual crowd-puller and a source of revenue for Samburu County government besides marking the region as a tourism hub.

The County boasts tourist sites such as Samburu National Reserve, Sera Rhino Sanctuary, Reteti Elephant Sanctuary, Malaso View Point and Lions Cave.