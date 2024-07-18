Bomet ready for Rift Valley region games

The Rift Valley Region Secondary Schools Term Two Games return to Bomet County after almost 20 years.

The games, according to officials, will be held from tomorrow till Saturday and will feature 14 counties and 2,400 students.

The teams will fight for honours in football, volleyball, netball (girls), rugby sevens 3x3 basketball , and racquet games. Winners will seal their slots to the nationals in Kisii School from July 28 to August 7.

Necessary measures

“It is all systems go in relation to the various competitions and we have put in place the necessary measures to ensure that it is a success.

We have addressed all the logistical and security issues,” said Kimutai Kering, the Bomet Secondary Schools Sports Association chairman,.

The opening ceremony will be held at St Michael Secondary School before action gets underway.

Koech Kirwa, the secretary of the Rift Valley Secondary Schools Sports Association said there will be a clinic for the 250 referees and umpires today.

New champions will be crowned in football after holders St Anthony’s Boys High School and Wiyeta Girls Secondary School lost in the Trans Nzoia County finals last week.